Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia claims ‘main goal’ is eastern Ukraine ‘liberation’

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2022 at 4:51 am

Go Back

ByMorgan Winsor,Emily Shapiro,Nadine El-Bawab,Ivan Pereira,Julia Jacobo,Meredith Deliso,Bill Hutchinson,Kevin Shalvey,Celia Darrough, andMary Kekatos Last Updated: March 26, 2022, 4:24 PM ET 4:21 Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Mar 26, 4:24 pm -ABC News' Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García Mar 25, 4:44 pm Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine is back in US Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is back in the U.S. after suffering serious injuries while reporting in Ukraine, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. Hall was hurt in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, on March 14 when his vehicle was hit by incoming fire, Scott said at the time. Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer and fixer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the incident. Scott said Hall has been transferred from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany to the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas. Hall has undergone multiple surgeries, Scott said. "He remains in good spirits despite everything he has endured," Scott wrote. "His strength and resiliency in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary." Mar 25, 3:03 pm US official: Russians on defensive around Kyiv, now focusing on Donbas Russian forces around Kyiv have fallen into defensive positions and have stopped offensive ground movements toward the capital city, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. "We're still seeing airstrikes, but not nothing from the ground," the official said. The U.S. official said -- as Russians also noted Friday -- that Russian troops are currently focusing on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, where there's been heavy fighting. The Russians "are putting their priorities and their effort in the east of Ukraine, and that's where still there remains a lot of heavy fighting," the official said. "And we think they are trying to not only secure some sort of, more substantial gains there as a potential negotiating tactic at the table, but also to cut off Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country.” Also, the official noted that Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine that's north of Crimea, doesn't seem to be "as solidly in Russian control as it was before." "That would be significant if the Ukrainians were able to take Kerson back," the official said. "It's a significant port city. It would also put it much greater risk the Russian positions around Mykolaiv [in southern Ukraine], and again if they have ground desires on Odessa [in southern Ukraine], losing Kherson and therefore putting their troops between Ukrainians, you'll be sandwiched between Ukrainian forces in Kherson and those in Mykolaiv. … That would put them smack in the middle and that would make it very, very difficult for them to make any kind of ground movement on Odessa. If in fact, that was their plan." The U.S. is also seeing indications that the Russians are trying to send in some reinforcements from the breakaway regions of Georgia, the official said. -ABC News' Luis Martinez Mar 25, 2:09 pm Russian military claims 'main goal' of invasion is 'liberation' of eastern Ukraine In a Friday briefing, Russian military officials tried to reshape the narrative of the war, claiming the "main goal" of the invasion -- what Russia calls a "military operation" -- is to "liberate" Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and not to seize other parts of Ukraine. General Sergey Rudskoy, the head of the main operational directorate of Russia’s General Staff, said the main objectives of the "first phase" of the operation have been achieved, meaning Ukraine's "combat capabilities have been significantly reduced." Rudskoy said that allows Russia to now focus "on achieving the main goal the liberation of Donbas." The Donbas region contains the two Russian-controlled separatist statelets, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, the defense of which Russia used as a pretext for invading. Rudskoy claimed Russia has "liberated" 93% of the Luhansk region and 54% of Donetsk. The Ukrainian city of Mariupol is also within the Donbas region. Russian forces have been relentlessly bombarding Mariupol since the invasion began, destroying homes and leaving thousands of residents trapped. Rudskoy claimed Russia's "military operation" had two courses of action: the first being limiting operations to Donbas, but he said that would have allowed Ukraine to constantly reinforce its troops, so he said Russia took a second course of action, attacking cities across the whole country. Rudskoy claimed the course of the war "confirmed the validity" of that decision. "These actions are carried out with the aim of causing such damage to military infrastructure, equipment, personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of which allow not only to shackle their forces and do not give them the opportunity to strengthen their grouping in the Donbas, but also will not allow them to do so until the Russian army completely liberates the territories of the DPR and LPR,” he said. Rudskoy claimed Russia has successfully blocked Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv, and that the cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are under full Russian control. He claimed Russia "initially" never had any intention of storming those cities, although he said they "did not rule out such a possibility" now. "Initially, we did not plan to storm them in order to prevent destruction and minimize losses among personnel and civilians. And although we do not rule out such a possibility, however, as individual groups complete their tasks, and they are being solved successfully, our forces and means will concentrate on the main thing -- the complete liberation of Donbas," he said. Rudskoy also made the dubious claim that Russia has sought to minimize civilian casualties. The U.N. reports that over 1,000 civilians have died since the invasion began. -ABC News' Patrick Reevell