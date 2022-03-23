One dead as tornado tears through New Orleans

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 6:12 am

Piccell/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) -- A deadly tornado tore through homes and knocked out power in the New Orleans area on Tuesday night.

The tornado caused damage in St. Bernard's Parish, in the eastern part of New Orleans, including the Ninth Ward, Chalmette and Arabi areas. It hit at around 7:30 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

One person was killed in Arabi, St. Bernard's Parish President Guy McInnis told ABC News.

"First responders and police are in Arabi assessing tornado damage and helping affected residents," St. Bernard's Parish officials wrote on Facebook. "There is plenty of debris and downed power lines which is making the area very congested. PLEASE stay away from this area."

Officials from Jefferson Parish, which is to the west and south of downtown New Orleans, wrote on Twitter they were not aware of any major damage or injuries. Some power lines were knocked down by the storms that moved through the area.

"State agencies are assisting local officials as needed as they assess the damage and impacts of these tornadoes," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter. "My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe."

Early spring storms churned up tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma one day earlier. At least one person was killed, a 73-year-old woman, while another 10 people were injured in Grayson County, Texas, according to Sarah Somers, the director of the county's office of emergency.

Three dozen tornadoes were reported across three states on Monday.

