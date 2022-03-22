Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 6:04 pm
Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Hillary Clinton said on Twitter she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but added that she's "feeling fine."

She said former President Bill Clinton tested negative.

Hillary Clinton, 74, tweeted that her husband is "quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!"

The former secretary of state added that she's "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and she encouraged Americans to get vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced earlier Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Psaki said she was in meetings with President Joe Biden on Monday but that Biden tested negative Tuesday on a PCR test.

Former President Barack Obama, Clinton's opponent in a hard-fought 2008 Democratic presidential primary, also announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



