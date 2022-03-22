Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
Suspect surrenders in fatal hit and run

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 4:44 pm
Suspect surrenders in fatal hit and runTYLER — A suspect in a fatal hit and run has been jailed after turning herself in to Tyler police. Authorities say Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18, of Tyler surrendered Monday. Police earlier obtained an arrest warrant on Butler (pictured) for accident involving death, a 2nd degree felony with a $100,000 bond. The victim was 30-year-old Kelsey Hise in the incident around 7:30 p.m. February 19 on North Broadway near Queen Street.



