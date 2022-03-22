Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Heeere’s Joey! Joseph Gordon Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic series

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 3:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vulture

Joseph Gordon Levitt will play legendary talk show host Johnny Carson in an upcoming biographical series called King of Late Night.

Deadline reports that Levitt was already in the sights of Game Change and Austin Powers series director Jay Roach and co-producer David Milch -- creator of Deadwood -- some years ago, as the Carson series began to take shape. 

The series will be a deep dive into the Tonight Show host's life, both onscreen and off. Levitt, who transitioned from the child actor in the long-running sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun to become an in-demand star of hit films like Inception and The Trial of the Chicago 7, will also executive produce the series, according to the trade.

Levitt can currently be seen playing Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design