Heeere’s Joey! Joseph Gordon Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic series

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 3:03 pm

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vulture

Joseph Gordon Levitt will play legendary talk show host Johnny Carson in an upcoming biographical series called King of Late Night.

Deadline reports that Levitt was already in the sights of Game Change and Austin Powers series director Jay Roach and co-producer David Milch -- creator of Deadwood -- some years ago, as the Carson series began to take shape.

The series will be a deep dive into the Tonight Show host's life, both onscreen and off. Levitt, who transitioned from the child actor in the long-running sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun to become an in-demand star of hit films like Inception and The Trial of the Chicago 7, will also executive produce the series, according to the trade.

Levitt can currently be seen playing Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back