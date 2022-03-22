Judge “terminates” Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is now in control of her own affairs. In a brief hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon, Ventura County Judge Roger Lund ruled in favor of terminating her conservatorship.

"The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore the petition for termination is granted," the judge declared.

Bynes' mother, Lynn, was put temporarily in charge of Bynes' affairs following a 2013 incident in which the actress reportedly started a small fire in a neighbor's driveway, which came on the heels of previous erratic behavior. After the driveway incident, Bynes was placed on a temporary psychiatric hold.

The conservatorship was reinstated in 2014, the same year Bynes revealed she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes, who turns 36 on April 2, recently started an Instagram, and her now-deleted first post, weeks before today's hearing, saw her thanking fans for her support in the matter.

Recently, Amanda's attorney, David A. Esquibias, told People that his client "believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Bynes has yet to publicly comment about Tuesday's ruling.

