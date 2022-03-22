Oil and gas in the spotlight at energy summit

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — Traditional energy sources were the focus of Tuesday’s Northeast Texas Energy Summit in Tyler. One of the speakers was Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association. Staples told KTBB, “Oil and gas is an asset, not a liability, and it’s time we treat it this way in our country again…Energy security is inextricably linked to national security. It’s ironic that a year ago, many people were questioning the very future of oil and gas. Today, people are questioning if they have a future without oil and gas.”

Staples continued, “A decade ago, countries in Europe traded energy security for energy ideology. They are now…in a weakened condition with grave consequences, and you know, the conversation is that we cannot let that happen in America — and Texas can lead the way. Texas is the nation’s number one crude oil producer. We produce 43 per cent of our nation’s supply.” Staples says we need to reset American energy policy to give oil and gas its just due. The summit was hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Committee.

