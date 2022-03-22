Roberts remains upbeat but cautious about COVID-19

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 3:45 pm

TYLER — With COVID-19 numbers continuing to decline, NET Health’s George Roberts is generally upbeat. But he says officials continue to keep a watchful eye on the BA.2 variant. Roberts says according to the latest CDC information, BA.2 now makes up about 35 per cent of covid cases nationwide. And he continues to stress the importance of vaccinations in light of that information — together with uncertainty about the effect BA.2 and other variants could ultimately have. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

