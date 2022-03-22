Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Roberts remains upbeat but cautious about COVID-19

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Roberts remains upbeat but cautious about COVID-19TYLER — With COVID-19 numbers continuing to decline, NET Health’s George Roberts is generally upbeat. But he says officials continue to keep a watchful eye on the BA.2 variant. Roberts says according to the latest CDC information, BA.2 now makes up about 35 per cent of covid cases nationwide. And he continues to stress the importance of vaccinations in light of that information — together with uncertainty about the effect BA.2 and other variants could ultimately have. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design