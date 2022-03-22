Pancake mix sold at Walmart recalled due to possible contamination from cable fragments

(WASHINGTON) -- The brand behind a buttermilk pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart has recalled a single lot of the product, some of which it says may have possible foreign material contamination.

Continental Mills issued a recall Saturday on its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, according to a company recall announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The announcement said that "fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."

There have been no reports from consumers of contaminated products or injuries related to contamination, the company said in the notice.

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately," the company said.

The product which was distributed nationwide through retail Walmart stores has the UPC code 078742370828, the lot code KX2063 and an expiration date of Sept. 1, 2023.

"If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund," the notice said. "For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT."

