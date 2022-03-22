White House press secretary Psaki has COVID, Biden tests negative

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 2:04 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip overseas.

Psaki said she was in meetings with Biden on Monday but that he tested negative Tuesday on a PCR test.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said she has mild symptoms and she'll "work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

Deputy press secretary Chris Meagher said no members of the press who attended Monday’s press briefing are considered to be close contacts. The White House is conducting contact tracing, he added.

This is the second time Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19. She first tested positive on Oct. 31, 2021.

Biden is traveling on Wednesday to Brussels to attend a NATO summit, meet with G-7 leaders and join a scheduled European Council Summit. Biden will then travel to Poland.

