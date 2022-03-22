Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name from Wolf: “Didn’t feel like it was him”

Over a month after giving birth to her son with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner announced that they've changed his name.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared in an Instagram Story on Monday evening. "We just really didn't feel like it was him."

"Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she explained, adding the praying hands emoji.

Kylie didn't reveal her son's new name.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2, 2022. The baby boy joins big sister Stormi, who turned four the day before her brother was born. The couple first revealed their son's name as Wolf Webster about a week after he was born.

The name change announcement came hours after Kylie and Travis released a 10-minute YouTube montage titled “To Our Son,” where the proud parents reveal clips from throughout Kylie’s pregnancy all the way up to the birth. Messages from family members -- including Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner and Travis’ mom Wanda Webster -- are interspersed as well.

