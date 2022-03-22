Jergens recalls moisturizer due to possible bacteria contamination

(CINCINNATI) -- The company that makes Jergens lotion is recalling select bottles of moisturizers due to possible bacterial contamination.

Kao USA Inc., based in Cincinnati, issued a voluntary recall on March 11 and is urging consumers to stop using Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizers that were packaged in three-ounce and 10-ounce bottles.

The company’s announcement, which was shared with the Food and Drug Administration, said affected moisturizers could be contaminated with the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, “a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people.”

Kao USA said it was recalling the lotions “as a precautionary measure” and that “people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections” when exposed to the bacterium.

Jergens’ manufacturer said the investigation into the matter is still ongoing and that it is notifying warehouses and retailers and working to pull affected products.

“Kao USA cares about our consumers’ safety, and we’re committed to manufacturing products that not only meet, but exceed, the highest industry standards,” Kao USA President Karen Frank said in a statement to Good Morning America. “As such, we promptly issued a voluntary recall of the affected product, and are proactively notifying consumers, removing it from warehouses, and working with retailers to ensure it is removed from store shelves. We have informed regulatory authorities, and further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing. This remains our top priority, and we will continue to work with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future.”

The recalled moisturizers were produced between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 of last year, according to Kao USA. The lot codes for the units that were recalled all begin with the letters “ZU” and were printed in black type on the back of the bottles.

Look for lot codes:

3-ounce bottles:

ZU712851

ZU712861

ZU712871

ZU712881

ZU712911

ZU722881

ZU722851

10-ounce bottles:

ZU722741

ZU722771

ZU722781

ZU732781

ZU732791

ZU732801

ZU732811

ZU732821

Customers who have recalled lotion bottles can call or email Kao USA’s Customer Care Center for a postage-paid label and plastic bag to return the product and/or request a free product coupon at 1-800-742-8798 or consumer@kao.com. The company’s care center is open between Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.

Anyone who has used any recalled Jergens moisturizers and experienced an adverse reaction can also file a report with Kao USA’s Customer Care Center and the FDA’s MedWatch program at 888-463-6332 or online on the MedWatch website.

