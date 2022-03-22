Movie fans pick ‘Dune’ as Best Picture; Want Oscar gold for Andrew Garfield and Kristen Stewart in new poll

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 9:21 am

Warner Bros. Pictures

A new poll of everyday movie fans gave them a shot to cast their own Oscars votes ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, and they say Denis Villeneuve's Dune should take home Best Picture.

Fandango's streaming service Vudu quizzed everyday folks as to whom they think should go home with Sunday night's biggest prizes, and the sci-fi epic came out on top, with 27% of the votes -- far outpacing the 11% who thought the leading contender The Power of the Dog should win.

Thirteen percent preferred Steven Spielberg's reimagining of West Side Story.

Dune was also the fans' pick for Best Adapted Screenplay, as it was adapted from Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi epic.

On the acting side it was closer: 24% said Andrew Garfield should win Best Actor for tick...tick...BOOM!, but 23% tapped Will Smith for King Richard, tying with Benedict Cumberbatch for Power of the Dog.

As for Best Actress, 28% of viewers voted Kristen Stewart be crowned for playing Princess Diana in Spencer. By comparison, 24% wanted to see Nicole Kidman win for Being the Ricardos, and 22% preferred Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Voters in this poll tapped J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog, respectively, in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress category.

While they didn't choose West Side Story for Best Picture, voters in Vudu's poll wanted to see Steven Spielberg hoist the Best Director trophy for the musical; Encanto was their choice for Best Animated Feature, and it's tune "Dos Oruguitas" by Lin-Manuel Miranda outranked Billie Eilish's title track from No Time To Die as Best Song.

See how close the viewers' votes came to the officials ones, when the 94th Annual Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back