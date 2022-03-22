Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 8:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EASTLAND (AP) — Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy. The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before. Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design