Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In Brief: Ben Stiller starring in ‘The Shining’ on stage, and more

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 7:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Heeeere's Benji! Deadline reports A new London stage adaptation of Stephen King's horror classic The Shining is in the works with Ben Stiller in talks to play the role of crazed, haunted dad Jack Torrance, portrayed by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 film. Rehearsals are set to begin in the fall, in anticipation of a January 2023 opening. The play is expected to eventually move to Broadway...

Betty Gilpin will reunite with Damon Lindelof, co-writer of the 2020 film The Hunt, for the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the streamer confirms it's "an exploration of faith versus technology -— an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions." Lindelof’s previous credits include HBO’s Watchmen and The Leftovers, as well as ABC's Lost, all of which he co-created and directed. Gilpin will next be seen starring alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in the Starz anthology series Gaslit, premiering April 24...

American Housewife's Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as the leads in a pilot for The Winchesters, the CW's prequel to the hit series Supernatural, according to Variety. Donnelly and Rodger will play Mary Campbell and John Winchester, respectively, the parents of Supernatural protagonists Sam and Dean Winchester, played respectively by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Per Variety, Ackles will narrate Dean’s parents’ love story, detailing how they put it all on the line to not only save their relationship, but the entire world...

The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Fast and Furious 10, according to Deadline. She joins Jason Momoa and franchise stars Vin DieselTyrese GibsonLudacrisMichelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who all are expected to return. Diesel will co-produce with Justin Lin, who's also on board to direct...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design