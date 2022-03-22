Storms cause damage in several areas of East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 7:52 am

GILMER — Multiple people have been injured in Upshur County after a suspected tornado ripped through the area late Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, so far, no reported deaths. Sheriff Larry Webb wrote in a statement that “daylight will reveal significantly more damage than what has been found during the night.” Webb wrote that many houses were damaged or destroyed. First responders are still working to clear roads of trees and downed power lines.

First reports indicated that the areas of significant damage are:

FM2685 and Evergreen Road to Highway 271 south of Bluebird Road

Highway 300 to Highway 154 south of Gilmer

North of Ore City

Upshur Landing at Lake O’ The Pines

Sheriff Webb is asking people to remain clear of areas where work crews are repairing downed lines and clearing the roads. Many people will need assistance in the days ahead. Consider whatever assistance you find appropriate to provide. Sheriff Webb asks that you keep our families and friends in your prayers as we all continue to recover from this tragic weather event that has occurred in our county.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE — There have been several reports of storm damage throughout the southern portion of Rusk County after Monday night’s severe storms. According to our news partner KETK, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management received reports of several homes, including a manufactured home, sustaining significant damage from what may have been a tornado embedded in the storm system. Officials say that most of the reports seem to be located west of US-259 and northwest of Mount Enterprise.

There were also reports of large tree blocking part of US-259. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the debris is cleared from the roadways. No serious injuries have been reported, but early reports indicated that one person may have been trapped in an RV after the storms. Mount Enterprise fire and rescue units responded to the scene, with additional departments assisting. A fire was reported at a gas well in the Tatum area that may have been caused by a lightning strike, according to Rusk County OEM.

