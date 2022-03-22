‘American Idol﻿’ recap: Judges give out the final Platinum ticket

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 5:09 am

ABC/Eric McCandless

The talent just keeps on rolling in on American Idol.

Monday's episode of the singing competition saw a lot of talent come through the doors, with one lucky contestant securing the final Platinum ticket of the season.

Here's a look at the night's talent.

Tobias Hill, 26: This self-proclaimed jack of all trades sang "Knocks Me Off My Feet" by Donell Jones, and while it didn't exactly knock the judges off their feet, Katy Perry admitted he had "stardust," and the judges gave him a shot to prove himself with a ticket to Hollywood.

Morgan Gruber, 17: After a beautiful rendition of Elle King's "Can't Be Loved," Gruber was declared a "diamond in the rough" by the judges, with Luke Bryan and Katy even marking her down as Top 20 talent. She earned a standing ovation and a trip to the next round of competition.

Kaylin Roberson, 23 and Matt Gorman, 23: This couple came in together and sang their original song "Fast Forever." While they hoped to stay together throughout the competition, only Kaylin made it through to Hollywood week. The judges even drew comparisons to Huntergirl who snagged the seasons first Platinum ticket.

Saylor Woodmansee, 18: Drawing from the emotion of her father leaving her and her mother for another woman, Saylor gave a passionate audition of Kodaline's "All I Want." Although her voice cracked several times during the performance, the judges saw past it and pushed her through to the next round.

Cameron Whitcomb, 18: Hailing from Canada with a strong accent, Cameron surprised the judges when he began singing and a smoky, deep voice emerged as he sang "Rock, Salt and Nails" by Waylon Jennings. Lionel Richie thought needed more time to develop, but Katy and Luke sent him through to Hollywood.

Jay Copeland, 23: After dropping out of college to go after his dream and try out for American Idol, this soulful singer got Katy out of her seat and dancing as he belted out Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)." The judges couldn't help but rave about him, declaring that they'd been waiting for someone like him. Needless to say, he earned a ticket to Hollywood, but he'll get to relax because he was given the season's final of three Platinum tickets.

American Idol continues Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back