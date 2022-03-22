Scoreboard roundup — 3/21/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LA Lakers 131, Cleveland 120

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103

Portland 119, Detroit 115

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106

Chicago 113, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Washington 97

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123

Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

