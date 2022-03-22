Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 3/21/22

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 4:49 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
LA Lakers 131, Cleveland 120
Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103
Portland 119, Detroit 115
Brooklyn 114, Utah 106
Philadelphia 113, Miami 106
Chicago 113, Toronto 99
Houston 115, Washington 97
Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123
Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)
Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

