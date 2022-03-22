Today is Tuesday March 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Thunderstorms, high winds pound North Texas; at least 4 hurt

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2022 at 4:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes have spread damage across parts of North Texas and injured at least four people. Officials reported damage Monday throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. There, a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, especially its gym, and also struck the city’s animal shelter. The city manager had no immediate reports of injuries. In Bowie, 30 miles northeast of Jacksboro, damage also was reportedly widespread with reports of some people trapped in collapsed structures. A storm system had been predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design