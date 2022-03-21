Today is Monday March 21, 2022
Christina Ricci returning to the 'Family' in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 5:14 pm
Deadline is reporting Christina Ricci is back in the family...the Addams Family that is. The actress, who played macabre moppet Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld's '90s-era Addams Family movies, will be back for Wednesday, a forthcoming Netflix series based around the character. 

The trade notes that Ricci won't be reprising the role -- Scream 5 star Jenny Ortega is playing Wednesday -- but Christina will be cast in a recurring role that producers want to keep secret "to protect the surprise for fans."

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Wednesday's mom, Morticia Addams, in the Tim Burton-produced series, with Luis Guzmán playing family patriarch Gomez, who was portrayed by the late Raul Julia in the films.

