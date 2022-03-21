Today is Monday March 21, 2022
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share video for newborn son, Wolf

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 3:33 pm
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Monday shared a video dedicated to their newborn son, Wolf.

In the 10-minute YouTube montage titled “To Our Son,” the proud parents reveal clips from throughout Kylie’s pregnancy all the way up to the birth. Messages from family members -- including Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner and Travis’ mom Wanda Webster -- are interspersed as well.

The couple welcomed Wolf Webster on February 2, 2022. The baby boy joins big sister Stormi, who turned four the day before her brother was born.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



