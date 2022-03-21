Reminder: Register for emergency alerts

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 5:16 pm

LONGVIEW — With the threat of severe weather this week, the City of Longview reminds residents to sign up for the Smart911 mass emergency notification system. The city uses Smart911 by RAVE Mobile Safety to notify residents of severe weather and emergencies affecting the area. The service is offered in partnership with the East Texas Council of Governments, which provides access to the system for many cities and counties throughout the region. Learn more here.

