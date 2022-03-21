New Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ ad gives menacing peek of Darth Vader

Disney+ just dropped a TV spot for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and while it doesn't show much in the way of new footage that hasn't already been seen in its trailer, the spot closes with a shot of the man in black: Darth Vader.

The closing seconds of the spot shows Vader igniting his red lightsaber, as his iconic breathing can be heard.

As reported, Hayden Christensen is returning as the fallen student of Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi master, and the actor has teased the pair will cross lightsabers at some point in the show, which takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith.

That film closed with a defeated Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader being fitted with his fearsome black suit to save his life, following a duel to the death with his battle brother and former teacher. The film juxtaposes that

"birth" with the death of Anakin's love, Padme Amidala, who dies giving birth to their twins, Luke and Leia. Obi-Wan vows to watch over young Luke as he grows up on Tatooine, which is apparently what the series is about -- which also sees the Empire dispatching its fearsome Inquisitors to hunt down the remaining Jedi.

The only other shot of significance in the commercial is a glimpse of Anakin's old lightsaber, which Kenobi kept safe until passing it to a 19-year-old Luke in Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 25th, the anniversary of the original film's release in 1977.

