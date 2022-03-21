Today is Monday March 21, 2022
Nightly ramp closures this week on Toll 49

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 11:29 am
Nightly ramp closures this week on Toll 49TYLER — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is informing motorists to be aware of some nightly ramp closures for maintenance on Toll 49 this week. Entrance and exit ramps will be closed one at a time from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the following periods at these interchanges: Monday night/Tuesday morning, FM 16; Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, SH 64; Wednesday night/Thursday morning, FM 2493; Thursday night/Friday morning, FM 756. Motorists can stay updated on closures and road conditions by visiting this link.



