Longview man charged with murder in Saturday shooting, stabbing

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 10:58 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department has charged a man for murder after a shooting and stabbing incident over the weekend. According to our news partner KETK, the department says shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an East Nelson Street location. When they arrived, they found Eric Wynns, 44, of Longview, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also located another victim who had multiple stab wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Michael Ralston, 44, of Longview, was charged with murder and booked into the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. It was not immediately clear how the investigation led to the arrest of Ralston. If you have any information on this matter, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

