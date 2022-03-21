Today is Monday March 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview man charged with murder in Saturday shooting, stabbing

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 10:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview man charged with murder in Saturday shooting, stabbingLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department has charged a man for murder after a shooting and stabbing incident over the weekend. According to our news partner KETK, the department says shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an East Nelson Street location. When they arrived, they found Eric Wynns, 44, of Longview, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also located another victim who had multiple stab wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Michael Ralston, 44, of Longview, was charged with murder and booked into the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. It was not immediately clear how the investigation led to the arrest of Ralston. If you have any information on this matter, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design