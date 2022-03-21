Today is Monday March 21, 2022
Angela Bassett teases ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will top the first film

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 10:31 am
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Angela Bassett is hyping the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the actress teases that Wakanda Forever is “amazing” and is going to “top” the first film.

Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother Ramonda, also addressed what it was like for the cast to come back without Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, aka Black Panther, in the 2018 film and who passed away from colon cancer in 2020.

“He was such an example, such a leader, an amazing talent -- we all know that,” Bassett said. “Big heart, great intellect, and we just hope to raise his standard.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released on November 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



