Oscars 2022: This year’s Best Picture nominees

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 10:10 am

AMPAS

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 27. Here's a rundown of which films are up for the biggest award of the night: Best Picture. For the first time in 10 years, there are a whopping 10 nominees in this category:

The leading nominee, with 12 nods in all, is Jane Campion's Western psychological drama, The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The sci-fi epic Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, has 10 nominations.

Tied with seven nominations each: Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical dramedy Belfast, and Steven Spielberg's new take on the classic musical West Side Story.

King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, is up for six Oscars overall.

Drive My Car, a Japanese drama about a theater director and the woman hired to drive him around, has four nominations. So does the Netflix black comedy Don't Look Up, which boasts a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and more.

Nightmare Alley, a dramatic thriller starring Bradley Cooper as an immoral carnival worker, also has four nominations.

At the bottom of the pack with three nominations each: Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza, and CODA, a heartwarming story about a musically talented teenager and her relationship with her deaf parents and deaf brother.

Which film will take home the Oscar? Tune in to ABC on March 27 to find out.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back