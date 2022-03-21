‘Maury’ to end after 31 seasons, and more

Maury Povich's long-running daytime syndicated talk show, Maury, will end with the current season. “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. Povich, 83, says his decision to end the show came much earlier. “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he said. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. The Maury Povich Show, later shortened to Maury, premiered in 1991...

A fourth season of HBO's True Detective is in the works, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The premium cable network has reportedly recruited Tigers Are Not Afraid writer Issa Lopez to pen the script for a new cycle to be titled True Detective: Night Country. Additionally, Barry Jenkins is attached to executive produce the anthology. Season one stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are expected to return as executive producers, as they have been on all three previous seasons. Season four is currently in development...

The Writers Guild Awards weren't the only awards ceremony this weekend. The Producers Guild handed out awards to CODA, which took home best picture honors. Elsewhere, Succession took home the award for outstanding episodic drama, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso added to its trophy collection by taking home the trophy for outstanding television comedy, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown won for outstanding producer of a limited series. The PGA Lifetime Achievement Award went to Lucasfilm founder George Lucas and present leader Kathleen Kennedy. Rita Moreno was awarded the Stanley Kramer prize for her trailblazing career and off-screen life advocating for social justice...

