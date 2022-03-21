Today is Monday March 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Writer’s Guild Awards 2022: ﻿’CODA’﻿, ﻿’Hacks’﻿ win big

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2022 at 7:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


"CODA" -- Apple TV+

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards announced their winners during a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

Hosted by comedian-writer-producer Ashley Nicole Black, the event, honored outstanding achievement in writing for film, television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional categories.

Don't Look Up took home the award for Best Screenplay and CODA for Best Adapted Screenplay.

On the TV side, Succession won for Best Drama Series and Hacks for Best Comedy Series and Best New Series. Mare of Easttown was voted Best Original Long Form and Maid Best Short Form series. 

Humorist, author and former talk show host Dick Cavett, 85, received WGA East’s Evelyn F. Burkey Award, awarded to a person or organization whose contributions have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere. 

Barry Jenkins received WGA West’s Paul Selvin Award for the episode “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” of the series The Underground Railroad. The Selvin Award is given to the script that best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.

Here the complete winners list:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Don’t Look Up

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Exposing Muybridge 

DRAMA SERIES
Succession 

COMEDY SERIES
Hacks 

NEW SERIES
Hacks 

ORIGINAL LONG FORM
Mare of Easttown

ADAPTED LONG FORM
Maid

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
Debunking Borat 

ANIMATION
“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie)  

EPISODIC DRAMA
“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)

EPISODIC COMEDY
“Alone At Last” (The Great)

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan 

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson 

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns 

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Baking It

DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives 

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS
“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) 

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS
“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)

DIGITAL NEWS
"‘Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment,” Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY
“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure,’” Slate Podcast 

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)

ON-AIR PROMOTION
“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for 'The Equalizer' & 'Why Women Kill'” 

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design