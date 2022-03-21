Writer’s Guild Awards 2022: ﻿’CODA’﻿, ﻿’Hacks’﻿ win big

"CODA" -- Apple TV+

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards announced their winners during a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

Hosted by comedian-writer-producer Ashley Nicole Black, the event, honored outstanding achievement in writing for film, television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional categories.

Don't Look Up took home the award for Best Screenplay and CODA for Best Adapted Screenplay.

On the TV side, Succession won for Best Drama Series and Hacks for Best Comedy Series and Best New Series. Mare of Easttown was voted Best Original Long Form and Maid Best Short Form series.

Humorist, author and former talk show host Dick Cavett, 85, received WGA East’s Evelyn F. Burkey Award, awarded to a person or organization whose contributions have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere.

Barry Jenkins received WGA West’s Paul Selvin Award for the episode “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” of the series The Underground Railroad. The Selvin Award is given to the script that best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.

Here the complete winners list:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Don’t Look Up

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Exposing Muybridge

DRAMA SERIES

Succession

COMEDY SERIES

Hacks

NEW SERIES

Hacks

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Mare of Easttown

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Maid

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Debunking Borat

ANIMATION

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie)

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Alone At Last” (The Great)

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience)

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)

DIGITAL NEWS

"‘Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment,” Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure,’” Slate Podcast

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)

ON-AIR PROMOTION

“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for 'The Equalizer' & 'Why Women Kill'”

