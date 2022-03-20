Today is Sunday March 20, 2022
Four teens shot, one killed, in gunfire at Houston birthday party

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2022 at 4:00 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were wounded. No suspects have yet been identified by investigators. Authorities said one of the 17-year-old boys was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was released from the hospital with minor injuries. The 14-year-old girl was treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening.



