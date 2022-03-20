TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2022 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this coming week. Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3226 finishing up Monday, then moving out to SH 64 in that same area as FM 3226. This will be under one-way traffic worked by flaggers. Gregg County crews will be working on bridge channel maintenance on SL 281. The work is at Birdsong Rd. There will be right lane closures with flaggers present. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

Go Back