Four wounded in shooting in Austin; suspect held

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2022 at 4:02 pm
AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – Police in Austin say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large. However, police tweeted shortly before 5 a.m. that a suspect had been captured. Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the four victims’ injures weren’t life-threatening and they had all been taken to the hospital. The weeklong festival is a mix of arts, tech, politics and entertainment. In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close.



