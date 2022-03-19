Today is Saturday March 19, 2022
Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat ’21 champ Baylor

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 4:30 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but never could get ahead. North Carolina’s Brady Manek had 26 points before getting ejected because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half. That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead. Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who improved to 26-9. Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.



