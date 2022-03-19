Today is Saturday March 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 4:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes says it’s suspending new investments for its Russia operations. The news Saturday comes a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger. The Houston, Texas-based businesses are responding to U.S. sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In its statement, Baker Hughes said it’s complying with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations. Halliburton said Friday that it paused future business in Russia. Schlumberger said it immediately suspended investment and technology deployment to its Russia operations. As the war continues, companies that remain are under increasing pressure to leave.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design