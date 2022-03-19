Hospital marks 85th anniversary; school explosion victims remembered

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 9:14 am

TYLER/OVERTON – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler held a ceremony Friday marking its 85th anniversary. The medical center opened its doors a day early in 1937 to help treat injured teachers and students from the London School explosion in New London. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler officiated the event, and the hospital honored both those killed in the tragedy and the work the hospital has done over the past eight-plus decades. “God’s timing is perfect. He knew the hospital needed to be here, so it was here. Just like he knew we needed to open our new tower before COVID, and it opened. God’s timing has worked here for the past 85 years, and we’re so blessed to just be a part of that,” said hospital President Jason Proctor. According to our news partner KETK, hospital officials, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran were among those on hand.

Meantime, in Overton, friends and community members gathered at the McMillan Memorial Library for a presentation and luncheon to educate and discuss the tragic events of March 18, 1937. The explosion, set off by a natural gas leak, killed 298 students and teachers. It is known as the worst school disaster in the United States, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Since the explosion, chemicals have been added to natural gas to create the rotten smell that’s known today. (Pictured at left: the London School before the explosion.)

