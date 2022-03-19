Teen accused of accidentally shooting cousin indicted for manslaughter

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 8:51 am

TYLER – A teenager accused of accidentally shooting and killing his cousin last summer has been indicted in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, judicial records show Christopher Wansley, 18, of Jacksonville, was indicted for manslaughter on Feb. 17. Tyler police said around 11:45 p.m. July 3, they were called to an apartment at The Arbors on Chimney Rock in south Tyler on reports of gunshots. Officer Andy Erbaugh said Wansley, then 17, and two other teens were playing with a gun. Wansley shot his 17-year-old cousin Davontrious Henderson in the chest after handling the gun “recklessly,” according to Erbaugh. Henderson later died in a hospital. Wansley was released July 4 after posting a $250,000 bond.

Go Back