East Texas firefighters assist with West Texas wildfires

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 8:41 am

SMITH COUNTY – With wildfires raging across the western region of Texas, East Texas first responders have stepped in to help contain the massive blaze. According to our news partner KETK, firefighters from Smith County, Longview, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches all joined in as part of the statewide effort. Upon their arrival, they were separated into teams and sent on different missions. One was immediately sent to work on the Walling fire, a 384-acre blaze in Eastland County. “We have freeze cured, or dormant, grasses that are readily able to ignite and burn. You add the wind component to that and it is definitely a recipe for disaster,” says Cory Clanton with Smith County Emergency Services District 2 (ESD 2).

ESD 2 also helped send much-needed resources to the area, such as trucks that are more suitable to venture off-road, as well as trained personnel to assist with operations. “We sent an engine boss, or a supervisor, on each of the brush trucks that we sent and then also a firefighter, so they are two-person crews,” Clanton adds. This is not volunteer-based. Officials explain how these firefighters are specially trained to be sent out on these missions. Crews will be in place for as long as they are needed, and they are pulling out every resource to put an end to the fire that continues to rage across the state’s western region.

