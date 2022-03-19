Today is Saturday March 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Disney “regrets” performance by visiting school drill team

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 8:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP/Staff) – Officials at Walt Disney World say a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them,” doesn’t reflect the resort’s values. A Disney spokeswoman said Friday that the company regretted the performance this week by the “Indianettes” drill team from Port Neches-Groves High School. The spokeswoman says that an audition tape the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance. The Disney spokeswoman says new measures have been implemented to prevent it from happening again.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design