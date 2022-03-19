Scouts reach deal with Catholic committee in BSA bankruptcy

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2022 at 8:15 am

DOVER, Del. (AP/Staff) – Attorneys have told a Delaware judge that a committee for several Catholic entities in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has reached a settlement with the BSA and is withdrawing objections to its reorganization plan. Friday’s announcement came amid an ongoing trial to determine whether the judge should approve the Irving-based BSA’s plan. Under the settlement, virtually every Roman Catholic who was involved in Scouting would be released from liability for all Scouting-related child sex abuse claims against them since 1976. The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in 2020 amid hundreds of individual lawsuits by men who say they were sexually abused as children involved in Scouting.

