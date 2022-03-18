Panthers, DJ Moore agree to new 4-year contract

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 6:45 pm

By DAVID NEWTON

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers didn’t get the quarterback they wanted, but they tied up their top wide receiver through the 2025 season.

DJ Moore on Friday agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The deal includes $41.61 million guaranteed.

Moore, 24, now is tied to the Panthers for $73 million over four years, an average of $18.25 million a year that ranks eighth in the NFL at his position.

He led the team with a career-high 93 receptions last season for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns.

A league source said Moore’s extension was not tied to the Panthers missing out on a trade for Houston’s Deshaun Watson, who would have carried a $35 million cap hit. Watson’s representatives informed Carolina on Thursday night that the Panthers were no longer in the picture, sources told ESPN.

Moore, the 24th pick of the 2018 draft, out of Maryland, was playing on his fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The extension was one of general manager Scott Fitterer’s priorities for the offseason.

Moore and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs are the only NFL players with more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons.

Moore has 301 career catches for 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks fourth on the team in career receiving yards behind Steve Smith, Muhsin Muhammad and tight end Greg Olsen.

The Panthers also solidified the special teams Friday, signing former Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker to a three-year deal, the team announced. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s and has a career gross average of 46.7 yards. He also has the longest punt in Super Bowl history at 65 yards.

Go Back