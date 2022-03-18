Woah: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ sets ‘Billboard’ record

Lil Baby's album My Turn came out in 2020, but it's still hanging around on the Billboard chart -- and setting records in the process.

My Turn has now spent 85 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. That's the longest any album has stayed in that top tier of the chart since it began back in 1965.

My Turn breaks the previous record set by Post Malone's album Hollywood's Bleeding, which lasted 84 weeks in the top 10 between 2019 and 2021.

Overall, My Turn has been on the chart for 106 weeks, six of them at number one, and has spun off five top-10 hits on the Hot &RB/Hip-Hop Songs chart, including "Woah," “Heatin Up,” featuring Gunna, and "The Bigger Picture."

Currently, My Turn is at number eight on the chart.

