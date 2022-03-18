Today is Friday March 18, 2022
Police: Longview officer fails to yield right of way, crashes into BMW

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 12:53 pm
Police: Longview officer fails to yield right of way, crashes into BMWLONGVIEW – A Longview police officer reportedly crashed a patrol vehicle on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department says the police vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a 2016 BMW at the intersection of South High Street and Avalon Avenue around 4:25 p.m. “While we regret the property damage incurred as a result of the crash, we are thankful there were no significant injuries sustained as a result of the crash,” LPD said in a Facebook post. The police vehicle was a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, officials reported. LPD said the investigation is ongoing and they did not immediately release the identity of anyone involved in the crash.



