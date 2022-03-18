Today is Friday March 18, 2022
Roberts: COVID monitoring continues as cases drop

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 11:38 am
Roberts: COVID monitoring continues as cases dropTYLER — The numbers continue to look much better on the latest NET Health COVID-19 dashboard. But NET Health’s George Roberts says officials continue to keep a close eye on BA-2, a newer variant that’s been gaining some traction. Roberts says BA-2 now makes up an estimated 26 per cent of cases nationwide. So far, he says, it doesn’t appear to be a serious threat, but that you never know — and he continues to urge vaccinations. Overall, Roberts says officials are watching total cases and following information from the CDC and the state of Texas regarding “the variants that are out there.” For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



