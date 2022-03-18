Tiger Creek Sanctuary sued for allegedly violating Endangered Species Act

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 4:29 pm

TYLER — The Animal Legal Defense Fund is suing the National Foundation for Rescued Animals, operating in East Texas as Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act, according to our news partner KETK. Along with the organization, the Animal Legal Defense Fund is also suing the founder and former director, Brian Werner Ferris, and his daughter, chairman and executive director, Emily Owen. ALDF alleges that Tiger Creek violated the ESA’s “take” and “transfer” provisions by harming, harassing and killing numerous animals including nine lions and tigers that have allegedly died there since 2018. ALDF says that Tiger Creek transferred members of endangered and threatened species across state lines without the necessary permits.

KETK News reached out to Tiger Creek for a statement, and the sanctuary’s Emily Owen responded, “It’s hard to comment on a lawsuit that we have not seen… The love and care of our animals has and will always be our top concern.”

According to a release, the ALDF says that there is picture and video evidence, first-hand observations and government analysis, including a warning issued by the USDA, indicating that the animals at Tiger Creek that are protected by the ESA are mentally and physically suffering. “The USDA has allowed Tiger Creek to continue to operate even though its inspectors have recognized the facility fails to meet minimum care requirements for animals,” says Animal Legal Defense Fund Executive Director Stephen Wells. “Our lawsuit seeks justice for the big cats who have lost their lives and to ensure the animals still remaining at Tiger Creek are transferred to reputable sanctuaries.”

Instances of alleged inadequate animal care at the Tiger Creek facility were detailed in USDA inspection reports and public records indicate that care was withheld or delayed.

The complaint alleges that in the past six years, Tiger Creek has allegedly acquired at least six protected animals out-of-state and transported them in interstate commerce. Tiger Creek is alleged to have acquired tigers Pomfret, Singer and Nati in December 2018, and Ava, Elouise and Rosie in July 2019, each from Doc Antle of Netflix’s Tiger King in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

