In Brief: ‘New trailer for ‘Flight Attendant’ takes off; Alice Eve in ‘Early Edition’ reboot, and more

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 7:36 am

The Flight Attendant's second season takes off April 21 on HBO Max. The premium cable channel dropped the new teaser trailer on Thursday. Kaley Cuoco returns as flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who is now "living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," per HBO. "But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue"...

Squid Game breakout HoYeon Jung has been tapped for a role in writer-director Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming thriller series Disclaimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The South Korean model-turned-actress joins stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the series that follows Blanchett's “successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions." However, she herself ends up as the key character in a novel written by a widower -- played by Kline -- that reveals a dark secret she thought was buried in her past. Hoyeon plays Kim, who is described as an “ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please" employee of Blanchett's character...

CBS has cast Alice Eve as the star of its Early Edition reboot, according to Variety. She'll play an "ambitious but uncompromising" journalist named Beth, who "starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it." Eve's credits include recurring roles on the TV series Entourage and Iron Fist. She's also appeared the films She's Out of My League, Men in Black 3, Star Trek Into Darkness and Before We Go...

Hulu has revealed a first look at the upcoming original limited series Candy, starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. The series, set in 1980, is based on the true story of Texas killer Candy Montgomery, a wife and mother who seemed to have it all before inexplicably killing her church friend with an ax. Candy premieres May 9, kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale on May 13...





