Today is Friday March 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 8:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EASTLAND (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds are fueling multiple wildfires in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities. Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that’s burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. The fire as of Friday morning had burned about 62.5 square miles. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields. A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated. And a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday in the small town of Ranger. A fire official says the fire in Ranger may have started from a barbecue pit. There are no reports of injuries.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design