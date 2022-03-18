Today is Friday March 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Advocates denounce Texas’ rejected ballots before Congress

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Local leaders and voting advocates lashed out at Texas’ tougher new voting laws during a Thursday congressional hearing, citing tens of thousands of rejected mail ballots during the nation’s first primary of 2022 earlier this month as they embarked on a narrower push for new federal voting protections. An Associated Press report found roughly 23,000 mail ballots went uncounted during Texas’ March 2022 primary due to new voting requirements. Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers and party representatives largely ignored the rejected ballots, instead turning their focus to Harris County, where state and county officials reported delays and mix-ups at the counting station.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design