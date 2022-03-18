Today is Friday March 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bill promotes California as US refuge for transgender youth

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 4:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California could start providing legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. Democratic state lawmakers said Thursday that they will introduce legislation to protect parents from having their transgender children taken away from them. It would also shield parents from being criminally prosecuted for supporting children’s access to healthcare, including gender-affirming care. The measure responds to moves in several states but particularly Texas. That’s where Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to consider removing transgender children from their families and placing them in foster care. The California bill is opposed by the conservative California Family Council.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design