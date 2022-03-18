Teen driver, father among dead in West Texas crash

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2022 at 1:44 pm

HOBBS, N.M. (AP/Staff) – The investigation into this week’s fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach. The unidentified young teen also died along with his father, who was a passenger in the truck. National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg on Thursday revealed the truck was driven by the child. He said the truck’s left front tire also blew out before impact. The University of the Southwest students and the coach were returning to the New Mexico school from a golf tournament in Midland, Texas, when the vehicles collided Tuesday night.

It’s not uncommon for people in rural parts of the U.S. to learn to drive when they’re young, sometimes even before they reach their teens. But the news that a 13-year-old was behind the wheel put a renewed focus on the practice. Landsberg said that the dangers of underage driving put it on the agency’s “most-wanted list.” William Van Tassel of AAA noted the driver’s age was just one risk factor. The crash happened at night and on a road with a high speed limit when the tire blew.

Go Back