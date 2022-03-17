Rams add WR Allen Robinson on $45M deal, still hope to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 6:20 pm

By ESPN.com

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Allen Robinson have agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Rams announced they had agreed to a three-year contract with Robinson but did not disclose financial terms.

The Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, sources told Schefter.

The addition of Robinson comes a day after pass-rusher Von Miller decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills instead of returning to the Rams.

Beckham, 29, suffered a knee injury in Super Bowl LVI and might not be ready for the start of the 2022 season. He caught five touchdown passes over eight regular-season games with the Rams, and two more in four postseason contests. Combined, he had 48 receptions for 593 yards in 12 games in a Rams uniform. Before he was released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham had 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games.

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, the Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag ($17.8 million) on Robinson and failed to work out a long-term deal with the 28-year-old receiver ahead of the 2021 season. The wide receiver’s relationship with the franchise soured and led to Robinson compiling one of the worst seasons of his career.

His targets shrank from 9.4 per game in 2020 to 5.5 in 2021 for a total of 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown last season. In January, Robinson voiced frustration over his lack of utilization in Chicago’s offense and feelings of disenfranchisement with the previous regime.

Chicago’s new leadership did not place a second franchise tag on Robinson ahead of the March 8 deadline, making him among the first big-name receivers to hit free agency after Davante Adams and Chris Godwin received the tag from the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively, and Mike Williams re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Robinson was one of the top free-agent acquisitions by former Bears general manager Ryan Pace. Chicago signed Robinson to a three-year, $42 million deal in 2018, and the receiver proceeded to catch 293 passes for 3,151 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Bears.

The 6-foot-3 receiver was a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2014. Despite dealing with a revolving door at quarterback throughout his career, Robinson developed into a productive receiver touted for his route-running ability. The receiver has lined up predominantly outside but was a threat from the slot during his last 1,000-yard season. In 2020, Chicago put Robinson in the slot on 29.6% of his snaps, which led to the receiver amassing 2.02 yards per route run.

In eight seasons, Robinson has 495 receptions for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.

